VIDEO: Police have not yet located man missing from Abbotsford since Dec. 10

Gurpreet Singh, 22, was last seen leaving his home in west Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department (ADP) is continuing their search for a 22-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 10.

Police say Gurpreet Singh (also known as Gurpreet Singh Parmar) was last seen leaving his residence in the 31600 block of Northdale Court – in the Blueridge Drive area of west Abbotsford – at about 7 a.m. that day.

Sgt. Judy Bird said in a video released Friday (Feb. 5) that Singh was talking on the phone when he left.

“Who picked him up and where he went is unknown at this time,” she said.

A request to help locate Singh was first posted to the APD’s social media channels on Dec. 12.

Bird said Singh has lived in Abbotsford since November 2019, and his family is very concerned about him.

“Gurpreet’s family describes him as a kind young man who has a very small friend group. He’s not known to associate with gang members or the drug trade,” she said.

Singh is 5’ 8” with a slim build, brown eyes, and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark sweater, possibly dark sweatpants, and work shoes, and was carrying a lunch bag with shoulder strap.

Anyone with information about Singh’s whereabouts is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).


Most Read