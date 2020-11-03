Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Mounties are investigating after a woman appeared to be forcibly held by a West Park Mall security guard in Quesnel recently – all caught on camera in a video that has turned heads on social media.

A video of the confrontation posted to Facebook shows what appears to be a security guard restraining a woman by placing a knee on her back. As the woman tries to escape, the man keeps her under his knee, while grabbing her arms.

The video, which has drawn a strong reaction online, shows the woman lying face down on the ground without a shirt while witnesses attempt to get the security guard to back off.

According to Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP, police were called to the scene during the evening of Oct. 29.

“When the police arrived, the female was detained without incident,” Weseen said. “After speaking to the parties involved, the female was released from the scene without charges.

More information may be released at a later date, as the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.”

CONTENT WARNING: The video below includes violence

Black Press Media has reached out to the West Park Mall but did not hear back before our press deadline.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations
Next story
Two Abbotsford mushroom farms charged with polluting local creeks

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)
22-year-old Maple Ridge man faces nine gun charges

Police arrested Kyle Edlund on the morning of Oct 31 after reports of gun shots on 223rd st.

Vehicles splash through a huge puddle at the corner of Lougheed Highway and 227th Street in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning. It was large enough to flood the roadway and spill up onto the sidewalk. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Pooling on roadways in Maple Ridge, rainfall warning in effect

Heavy rain throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday

Mario Palcich sits atop his 161 pound pumpkin and enjoys a glass of wine. (Special to THE NEWS)
88-year-old Pitt Meadows farmer grows 161-pound pumpkin

Granddaughter goaded Mario Palcich into growing giant gourds

Flames rookie goaltender Cameron Connolly makes one of his 27 saves in his first shutout. (Twitter @flamesjunior)
Flames get their first win of the season

Maple Ridge’s rookie goaltender gets first junior win with a shutout

Local Ride Racing brought the annual Rock the Ridge bike race to the dikes and roads of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Sunday, with participants racing a circuit that took them along Neaves Road Swaneset Bay golf course and along the dike system. The elite men did the course three times for a 100km race. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Bike racers Rock the Ridge Sunday

Bikes speed along the dikes of north polder in Pitt Meadows

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A screenshot from a video showing a white SUV that police said a woman was carried into in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)
UPDATE: Police say nothing suspicious happened when woman was carried into SUV in Vancouver

‘Suspicious incident’ being probed by police

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet next in the US on a property in Blaine. Entomologists were able to attach radio trackers to three hornets, the second of which lead them to the discovery of the nest, which was eradicated on Oct. 24. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ discovered in Abbotsford

Large honeybee predator found in 7000 block of Bradner Road on Nov. 2

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photo)
City-owned car controversy tailgates Surrey mayor

‘The optics are terrible,’ former Surrey mayor Bob Bose says. ‘Outrageous’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A mushroom farm operator faces several charges under the Fisheries Act for two properties in the Bradner area of Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Two Abbotsford mushroom farms charged with polluting local creeks

Owner Quang Quach has previously faced several fines and penalties

Variable speed signs on Highway 1, seen here westbound at Prest Road, went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Variable speed-limit zone now in effect from Abbotsford to Chilliwack on Highway 1

Goal is to reduce the number of rear-end crashes on the highway caused by sudden slowdowns

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Most Read