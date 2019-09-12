VIDEO: Police seek alleged robber who choked two victims until they passed out

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

In this handout photo, released Sept. 12, 2019, the suspect is pictured at Stadium SkyTrain Station on Aug. 20, 2019, prior to allegedly choking and robbing a 26-year-old man. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Transit police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two robberies who choked the victims until they became unconscious.

The first incident occurred in the early morning of Aug. 18, at about 12:15 a.m., the suspect befriended a 45-year-old man while on a bus headed toward the Marine Drive Canada Line station, according to a news release on Thursday.

The suspect followed him off the bus to an unknown location near the station. The suspect asked for a cigarette and, when the victim refused, walked away only to return, tackling the victim and putting him in a headlock until he passed out.

READ MORE: 89-year-old man attacked with machete in downtown Courtenay

When the victim woke up, the suspect demanded he buy him a drink at the station, and when the victim went into a store to buy the drink, the suspect fled with the victim’s phone via the SkyTrain.

The second incident occurred on Aug. 20 at approximately 11:45 p.m., when the same suspect approached a 26-year-old man as he entered the Stadium SkyTrain Station.

The suspect started talking to him, but he felt unsafe and tried to leave. The suspect grabbed him, police said, put him in a headlock and choked him until he was unconscious.

The suspect stole the second victim’s wallet. His credit card was later used to make a $400 purchase from a convenience store.

READ MORE: Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Indigenous man in his late 30s, about 5’8 to 5’10, with a stocky build and short brown hair.

In both circumstances, he had a pair of unique, white-framed glasses with reflective lenses worn propped up on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419 or send a text to 87-77-77 and referring to file 2019-15236.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners
Next story
Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Just Posted

Federal election: Five in race for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

Candidates say what Election 2019 will be about

Provincial funding will help new Ridge Meadows adult literacy program get off the ground

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Literacy Committee will be getting $24,000 per year over the next two years

Maple Ridge lawyer enters guilty plea to possession of child pornography

Appears in court in December for pre-trial report

Haney Rotary hosting gala at Swaneset to fundraise for school lunches

The Rotary is putting on a Motown Ladies Night Gala on Sept. 25

Brazilian jiu-jitsu offered as part of ‘bully-proof’ program in Maple Ridge

Marcus Soares is an 8th degree black belt

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

Evo cars can now park at Vancouver parking meters for free

Pilot program does not including parking at meters with ‘no stopping’ rules

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

Vancouver wants new way to deal with dog poop

Dog poop collected in red bins must be ‘de-bagged’ by hand, councillor says

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

VIDEO: Police seek alleged robber who choked two victims until they passed out

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

Most Read