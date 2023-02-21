VIDEO: Police stand-off ends peacefully in Aldergrove

Officers were called to investigate report of distraught man

Police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man. After a four-hour standoff, the incident ended peacefully with one person transported to hospital for ‘further assessment.’(Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Police are releasing few details about an overnight four-hour standoff in Aldergrove that ended peacefully.

Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP, said police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man.

After about four hours, the incident ended “with no serious injuries” reported and one person being transported to hospital for “further assessment,” Van Herk said.

“There was no threat to the public,” Van Herk added.

Police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man. After a four-hour standoff, the incident ended peacefully with one person transported to hospital for ‘further assessment.’(Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley Advance Times freelancer reported multiple police units on the scene, including an armoured vehicle and what appeared to be heavily-armed members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

READ ALSO: Person of interest identified in Aldergrove house fire

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Transient’ caused Aldergrove restaurant fire: investigators

AldergroveLangleyRCMP