A western toad. (Suzie Wolf)

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in Lower Mainland

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

It’s a short migration, but it can be a big one when it comes to the western toad in South Langley, according to local environmentalists.

Christy Juteau of A Rocha Canada was at Monday evening’s Township council meeting to ask for some local road closures in Fernridge in July.

The western toads are a “species of special concern” under Canada’s Species At Risk Act, said A Rocha conservation intern Emily Walker.

The proposed road closures are to protect the migration of the juvenile toads, which will soon be leaving their ponds.

“The western toad juveniles do this all at once, which creates a mass migration event which may be tens of thousands of individuals strong,” Walker said.

WATCH: 2017 toad migration

The hot spots are 20th and 18th Avenues, between 196th and 200th Street.

The dime-sized toadlets leave a pair of wetlands, both on private property, and head into wooded areas to the north and west of their ponds, in both Langley and Surrey.

Juteau noted that with other animals, such as deer, it’s possible to post signs warning drivers to slow down. But the toads can carpet fields – and roads – in a peak year.

“With these toads, it doesn’t matter if you’re going slow or fast, you kill just as many,” Juteau said.

In 2017, there were an estimated 96,000 young toads on the move in the area.

Surrey has already supported a temporary closure on 196th Street during the migration, Juteau told the Township council.

The temporary road closures are expected to be one to two weeks long, Juteau said.

Last year, the roads were not closed as A Rocha Canada approached the Township too late in the spring for staff to organize a closure and detour.

This year, they have been in contact with the staff earlier, Juteau said.

Long term, the area where the toads live will become more developed. As part of neighbourhood planning, A Rocha is working with the Township on creating underground tunnels that could hopefully allow the toads to move beneath the roads during the annual event.

Previous story
Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple
Next story
VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Just Posted

Couple’s EV drives like a race car

Maple Ridge couple will evaluate Kona’s performance over five years

For Maple Ridge musician, music is like living in an adventure novel

Singer/songwriter Bruce Coughlan still with Tiller’s Folly

Maple Ridge live streaming Raptors game

A screen has been set up in Memorial Peace Park

Fraser Valley woman survives being hit by train

Woman in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by train in Hope on Saturday

Maple Ridge students learn more from volunteering in addition to giving back

Students from Webster’s Corners elementary go two times a week to the Salvation Army to volunteer

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

VIDEO: Plane reportedly on fire above Abbotsford was actually a tarp

Emergency crews raced to Whatcom area after report of a crashing aircraft

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in Lower Mainland

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

An end-of-summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

Most Read