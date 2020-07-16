In a video posted to social media on July 15, 2020 by the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Mounties share why they do the work they do. The local detachment is launching a new strategic planning initiative and asking the public to get involved in helping shape how Mounties serve the community. (Ridge Meadows RCMP - The Why video screen grab)

VIDEO: RCMP asks public how Mounties can better serve the community

Meanwhile, City of Pitt Meadows works towards creating own police force

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is launching a “strategic planning initiative” and are asking the public to get involved in helping shape how local Mounties serve the community.

“The three-year strategic plan of the Ridge Meadows RCMP will align detachment activities and the deployment of resources with national, provincial and our communities’ priorities,” said Cst. Julie Klaussner in a release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Over the past six months the local detachment has worked with elected officials of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows “to understand and implement their respective community priorities,” she added.

In the coming weeks an online survey is expected to be made available to the public. A date has not yet been announced.

In March, the City of Pitt Meadows announced it will “take the next step forward in creating an independent RCMP detachment to improve service and safety” following recommendations from the Police Services Review.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows looking at its own RCMP office

“A city’s number one job is ensuring the safety of the community while getting the best possible service and value for our dollars,” said Pitt Meadows mayor Bill Dingwall, in a March press release.

“The evidence is clear that the best way to achieve this is through the creation our own independent RCMP detachment. The community feedback that we received demonstrates that our residents support this decision,” he added.

If approval is given by the RCMP and the province, Pitt Meadows plans to put in motion a transition plan with the City of Maple Ridge and the RCMP which they say can take up to three years.

“The existing operating budget is $5.4 million and it’s anticipated that the independent police detachment can be accommodated within the City’s annual operating budget without a property tax increase” said Mark Roberts, Pitt Meadows chief administrative officer, in the same March release.

“There will be transitional costs for the delivery of a new policing model that would require a one-time capital investment for facility space to accommodate an independent detachment, support staff, parking and equipment,” he added.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows mounted police a step closer

City of Pitt Meadows says it is seeking formal approval from governing bodies before moving ahead with a transition plan.

Meanwhile, as part its new strategic initiative the Ridge Meadows RCMP will be releasing a series of videos to help the public understand the detachment’s role in the community.

“The Ridge Meadows 2021-2024 strategic plan development will be unique in that we have created a three-part video series to assist in understanding ‘why’ our employee’s do the work they do, ‘how’ our employee’s provide service to the community and a final video release sharing with the public ‘what’ the final plan will be after public consultation and collaboration,” Klaussner explained.

The first video, “Ridge Meadows RCMP – The Why,” can be viewed below.

