VIDEO: B.C. Mountie killed by drunk driver honoured by memorial playground

The playground honouring the late Const. Sarah Beckett playground opened with pomp, ceremony and a huge community turnout Saturday afternoon in Greater Victoria.

The Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground is a fitting dedication for a “devoted mother,” said Insp. Todd Preston of West Shore RCMP who served as master of ceremonies for the event. Beckett was killed in the line of duty April 5, 2016.

“Her memory will live on through the laughter of children playing here,” said Preston. “I truly cannot think of anything more fitting.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young called it one of the best events in his 27 years in office and thanked the community for showing love and compassion for those who serve the community 24-7.

“To be able to support our officers here in the City of Langford… it’s so important to make sure that this day, happened her for Sarah Beckett and her family.”

Premier John Horgan was among the dignitaries on hand for the event and shared his pride in the RCMP, now part of his daily life as premier.

“Sarah Beckett gave the ultimate sacrifice to our community. Her family will suffer from that sacrifice forever and this park will be a symbol I’m hopeful of joy as the doors open… and children come and laugh and sing and frolic. Those are the types of things that we need to hold fast to as a community – that even in dark times good comes from that.”

Beckett’s widower, Brad Aschenbrenner and her two young sons officially opened the playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Her sons left their hand prints in concrete, to cement a place with their mother forever.

The Rotary of West Shore announced it did achieve its $250,000 to fund the playground.

