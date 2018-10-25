Surrey RCMP say two “youths” have been stabbed in Guildford Thursday (Oct. 25). Police were on scene at the incident which was near a Mac’s convenience store near 108th Avenue and 148th Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: RCMP say two teen boys sent to hospital with ‘non-life threatening’ injuries following stabbing

Surrey RCMP are looking for another youth who is a ‘person of interest’ in the alleged assault

Surrey RCMP say two teenaged boys who were stabbed in Guildford have “non-life threatening” injuries.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at about 11:20 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 25), according to a news release from RCMP.

Police believe the assault happened in the parking lot of the Mac’s on 108th Avenue and 148th Street.

“There has been a stabbing,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Surrey Now-Leader.

The news release says two boys aged 15 and 16 were transported to hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

Sturko said the investigation is “still in the early stages” and investigators were on scene as of 12:10 p.m. RCMP said they are working to locate another youth who “has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation.”

The news release says the Surrey RCMP Youth Section is leading the investigation with help from the General Investigation Unit and general duty officers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers, if people wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
