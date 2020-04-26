Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in a Port Hammond home Sunday (April 26) afternoon. Two people were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation, and oxygen was used to resuscitate a cat. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Residents and cat suffer smoke inhalation in Maple Ridge blaze

A specialized animal mask was used to resuscitate a feline, while two people were taken to hospital

Two resident and one cat suffered severe smoke inhalation during a Port Hammond house fire Sunday afternnoon.

Maple Ridge firefighters were dispatched to a blaze in the 20100-block of Hampton Street in Maple Ridge just after 4 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the second floor of the home, residents reporting it as a mattress fire in one of the top-storey bedrooms.

One person suffered significant smoke inhalation and was transported by paramedics to hospital, a witness reported. While another occupant later demonstrated breathing problems at the scene, and was also taken away in an ambulance.

Firefighters were able to know down the fire, and rescued an unresponsive cat.

The homeowner and firefighters provided the feline with oxygen, using a specialized animal mask, and the cat appeared to regain consciousness.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

• More to come

.



