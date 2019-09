Friday afternoon collision in Langley closed roads for several hours

A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 248th St. and 64th Ave.

According to one observer, the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) was called to the scene to work with Langley RCMP.

Roads were closed in all directions.