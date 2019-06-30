Somehow, this road construction vehicle ended up wedged under the inspection roof at the Canada Border Services Agency building in Aldergrove. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at border crossing

Roof buckled and support pillar was bent in crash

Somehow, a piece of road building equipment ended up wedged beneath the roof that covers the outdoor inspection area of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) building at the Aldergrove crossing.

A fence was erected around the scene of the collision, which buckled the roof and bent a support pillar.

No serious injuries were reported.

While the cause has not been disclosed, it appeared the vehicle rolled downhill, gouging a path through a concrete curb and the paved parking lot of the customs building en route to its final resting place, inside the sheltered area where arriving vehicles are sent when searches are ordered.

It also hit a CBSA x-ray truck.

That was about two weeks ago, but the vehicle has not been moved from its position since.

Work has been underway on widening the road that leads to the crossing from the Canadian side from two lanes to five.

Both the federal and provincial governments have have committed $25.5 million to widen highway 13 southbound to accommodate future separate Nexus and commercial vehicle lanes and widening it northbound to accommodate a truck climbing lane.

In the summer months, approximately 6,000 vehicles use the route every day.

A $17.7 million upgrade and expansion of the Canadian customs buildings was completed in 2015.

READ MORE: Border expansion underway in Aldergrove

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the CBSA, RCMP and Langley fire department, as well as the contractor working on the road widening.

More to come.

