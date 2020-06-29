Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Transportation Safety Board to investigate

Next week, the search will resume for an aircraft that reportedly crashed into the Fraser River on June 6 where it runs past Maple Ridge and Langley.

High water levels in the Fraser River have been hampering the effort, according to Const. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP, who said Monday, June 29, that another sonar search has been scheduled for next week.

“The conditions on the water are the most problematic at this point with the runoff and speed of the water,” Klaussner said.

“Once water levels have lowered it will be more conducive for searching.”

On Monday, the Transportation Safety Board confirmed it will be conducting a “class 4” investigation, the description the agency applies to investigations involving a “measurable level of effort” such as deployment to the occurrence site or a laboratory project.

An emailed response to Langley Advance Times query by the TSB said class 4 investigations “are limited in scope, and while the final reports may contain limited analysis, they do not contain findings or recommendations.”

Class 4 investigations are generally completed within 220 days, the agency said.

Neither the TSB or the RCMP could say if any parts of the plane have been recovered.

Attempts to locate the plane using its emergency locator transmitter have been unsuccessful so far.

READ MORE: Search for plane in Fraser River continues five days after crash

READ ALSO: Search for missing plane is familiar territory for Langley man

The small aircraft was reported seen by a witness on Saturday afternoon, June 6, flying low above the Fraser River before it went into the water and disappeared from view in the area of 287th Street and Lougheed Highway, according to RCMP.

Later that same day the Boundary Bay Airport reported a small plane with two people on board was overdue.

RCMP say the overdue plane was similar in size and colour to the one seen by the witness.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langleymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 “struggling”

Just Posted

VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Transportation Safety Board to investigate

Maple Ridge council awards contract for upgrade of 225 Street pump station

Phase two of Sanitary Sewer System Upgrade Project is expected to cost $2.8 million

Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 “struggling”

Nationally close to one in 10 Legions facing closure

Hundred daily hikes just not enough for Maple Ridge family

Having achieved their personal goal on Father’s Day, they’ve now decided to shoot for 183 daily treks

18-year-old man arrested in Pitt Meadows after reports of vehicles being shot by BB gun

Vehicles were damaged with small dents and one vehicle had a broken window

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

High water levels complicating hunt

Reckless driver sentenced to jail for Abbotsford crash that killed his wife

Louis Morgan also gets 5-year driving ban for dangerous driving causing death

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

E. Coli levels reach extreme levels in Harrison Lake Lagoon

High levels prompt village staff to post signage

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

Most Read