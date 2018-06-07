Roads were closed for several hours after a semi-truck rolled over at the 80th Street Connector and Highway 17. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

VIDEO: Two semis righted after separate crashes in Delta

The trucks closed the 80th Street Connector and the Highway 99 southbound on ramp for several hours

Commuters saw some extra traffic Wednesday afternoon, after a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 17 and the 80th Street Connector.

According to Delta police, a semi-truck towing a flatbed trailer had tipped over on its side after making a turn off of Highway 17 onto the connector. Delta police were on the scene just before 5 p.m.

80th Street was closed for two hours as Roadway Towing worked to secure the cargo and right the trailer.

No one was injured in the accident.

That same day, another semi-truck had tipped over on the southbound Highway 99 on ramp off Highway 91.

The ramp was closed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. as workers cleared the vehicle.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Longest surviving person with ALS to be part of B.C. campaign walk
Next story
Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers from hearing loss

Just Posted

Letter: College of Physicians applauds its health partners

Issue of physician shortages ‘very complex.’

ICBC stands behind $41,000 per year insurance charge

Pitt Meadows man’s claims history has added ‘astronomical’ surcharge

Veteran councillor back for another campaign

Janis Elkerton will run again in Pitt Meadows

Woman robbed at knife point in Maple Ridge alley

RCMP release descriptions of two suspects

Looking Back: Transportation and our changing town cores

Lougheed Highway, completed in 1932, paved way for new modes of transportation through Maple Ridge.

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

Ex-B.C. Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

From Nanaimo, Forsyth began racing World Cup events in 1997 and a national champion for skiing

VIDEO: Semi-truck righted after rollover crash in Delta

The truck closed roads for several hours after the crash on the 80th Street Connector and Highway 17

B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

White Spot celebrates the milestone with a special menu and commemorative coins.

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers from hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

5 to start your day

SUV careens into White Rock home, ICBC said Maple Ridge man’s large insurance bill justified and more

Police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ targeting seniors and their jewelry

Vancouver police have received reports of eight cases of such theft in less than a month

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

Most Read