VIDEO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital

A car was later found burning at an Aldergrove berry farm

Police are at Willowbrook Shopping Centre where a man was shot Monday, May 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds after a shooting Monday afternoon at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall.

Shots were fired just after 3:30 p.m., according to Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

The victim, an adult male, was found by officers and taken to hospital.

Largy said it does not appear to be a random act.

Shortly after 4 p.m., about a half hour after the shooting, a vehicle on fire was reported at a rural Aldergrove berry farm.

“It is yet to be determined it this vehicle fire is related to the Willowbrook event,” Largy said.

In many recent gang-related shootings, getaway vehicles are abandoned and burned shortly after the event.

The site of the shooting will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, Largy said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Anyone in the area is asked to review their dash camera footage to see if they have video of the events around the shooting. Should you need to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the second shooting in Langley in two weeks, after the murder of Todd Gouwenberg, a man with years-long gang ties, on April 21.