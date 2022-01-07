Mount Washington employees and skiers collaborate to set up a safety net under the Sunrise chairlift and catch a young person who was dangling from their chair. Screenshot

Mount Washington employees and skiers collaborate to set up a safety net under the Sunrise chairlift and catch a young person who was dangling from their chair. Screenshot

VIDEO: Skier dangling from chairlift caught by Mt. Washington staff, Good Samaritans

Mount Washington staff and skiers used a makeshift life net to catch a young chairlift user who was dangling from their chair Thursday afternoon (Jan. 6).

A view of the rescue is making the rounds on social media, including a post by @ydnam13 on Twitter.

“The Sunrise crew was on fire this morning. Great job to all involved!” @ydnam13 tweeted, along with the video.

The age and gender of the person being rescued are still unclear, as is whether they were skiing or snowboarding.

The Record has reached out to Mount Washington management for more information.

More to come…

ALSO: Comox Valley Search and Rescue conducts simultaneous searches on new year’s weekend

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mount Washingtonskiing

Previous story
High elevation, high numbers: B.C. resort towns report COVID spikes
Next story
Bobcats caught on camera, and on a fence, in a Maple Ridge yard

Just Posted

Bobcats photographed in a Maple Ridge yard. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Bobcats caught on camera, and on a fence, in a Maple Ridge yard

The real estate market in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows continued to be hot through November. (Black Press files)
Our View: Don’t count real estate chickens before they hatch

So far, the bottle donation fundraiser has raised $2,800 towards the community chest. (Black Press Media file photo)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation collecting bottle donations

Semi blocking Harris Road Friday morning. (Lisa Koncsik/Special to The News)
Truck blocking Pitt Meadows road