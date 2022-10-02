A small wildfire sparked in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam on Saturday (Oct. 1), forcing it to close temporarily. (@MetroVancouver/Twitter)

VIDEO: Small wildfire closes Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam

Fire under control at two hectares

Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam remains closed Sunday (Oct. 2) morning, as fire fighters work to contain a small blaze that sparked the day before.

Crews were quick to attend to the wildfire Saturday morning, fighting it both from the ground and with helicopters from above. The BC Wildfire Service says the now two-hectare blaze is under control, but that the park remains closed to ensure public safety and to give crews room to work.

The District of Metro Vancouver has not said when the park is expected to re-open, but that it will stay closed for at least Sunday morning. It’s asked people to avoid the area.

READ ALSO: BCHL team bus driver allegedly attacks fan outside Salmon Arm arena

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Metro Vancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants centreman Samuel Honzek scored the game-winner in the team’s first win of the season, a 4-1 home ice victory over Victoria on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record first win of the season

For the first Just Play! event held from July 9-10, Brett Sonne (right) gave all donations to KidSport BC. (Brett Sonne PREC Facebook/Special to The News)
Just Play! brings charitable hockey to Pitt Meadows

The Maple Ridge Alliance Church is one of three advance voting locations in Maple Ridge for the 2022 election. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Election voting is officially underway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Andrew Ladd scored his 250th career goal last season. (Arizona Coyotes/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s Ladd will miss NHL season over knee problems

Pop-up banner image