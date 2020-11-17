VIDEO: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

A SpaceX Falcon9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lift’s off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39-A Sunday Nov. 15, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts are beginning a mission to the international Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)A SpaceX Falcon9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lift’s off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39-A Sunday Nov. 15, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts are beginning a mission to the international Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
In this frame grab from NASA TV, astronauts Mike Hopkins, left, and Victor Glover monitor controls aboard SpaceX Dragon as the capsule approaches the International Space Station, late Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NASA TV via AP)In this frame grab from NASA TV, astronauts Mike Hopkins, left, and Victor Glover monitor controls aboard SpaceX Dragon as the capsule approaches the International Space Station, late Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NASA TV via AP)
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station, late Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NASA TV via AP)In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station, late Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NASA TV via AP)

SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The linkup occurred 262 miles (422 kilometres) above Idaho.

“Oh, what a good voice to hear,” space station astronaut Kate Rubins called out when the Dragon’s commander, Mike Hopkins, first made radio contact.

“We can’t wait to have you on board,” she added after the two spacecraft were latched together.

This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. But it’s the first time Elon Musk’s company delivered a crew for a full half-year station stay. The two-pilot test flight earlier this year lasted two months.

The three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April. And so it will go, with SpaceX — and eventually Boeing — transporting astronauts to and from the station for NASA.

This regular taxi service got underway with Sunday night’s launch.

Hopkins and his crew — Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi — join two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. Glover is the first African-American to move in for a long haul. A space newcomer, Glover was presented his gold astronaut pin Monday.

The four named their capsule Resilience to provide hope and inspiration during an especially difficult year for the whole world. They broadcast a tour of their capsule Monday, showing off the touchscreen controls, storage areas and their zero gravity indicator: a small plush Baby Yoda.

Walker said it was a little tighter for them than for the two astronauts on the test flight.

“We sort of dance around each other to stay out of each other’s way,” she said.

For Sunday’s launch, NASA kept guests to a minimum because of coronavirus, and even Musk had to stay away after tweeting that he “most likely” had an infection. He was replaced in his official launch duties by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who assured reporters he was still very much involved with Sunday night’s action, although remotely.

As they prepared for the space station linkup, the Dragon crew beamed down live window views of New Zealand and a brilliant blue, cloud-streaked Pacific 250 miles below.

“Looks amazing,” Mission Control radioed from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

“It looks amazing from up here, too,” Hopkins replied.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

astronautAviation and spacevideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver
Next story
VIDEO: Burning van careens through Langley after fleeing shooting scene

Just Posted

Tyson Phare has committed to playing with the Ridge Meadows Flames. (Erica Perreaux/Lethbridge Hurricanes)
Phare joins hometown Ridge Meadows Flames

Maple Ridge prospect was a first round pick in the WHL

Abdalla Hassan of Maple Ridge picked up his winnings Nov. 9. (B.C. Lottery Corporation/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man wins big on scratch ticket

Abdalla Hassan bought the winning ticket on break at work

A series of power outages are popping up across Maple Ridge this morning (BC Hydro outages map screenshot)
UPDATE: Power outages popping up across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

More than 2,500 customers are affected in Maple Ridge, large outage in Pitt Meadows affecting 2,250

On Friday (Nov. 13), Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Ridge Meadows RCMP executed a search warrant at a house in the 22100-block of Lougheed Highway, where three people were arrested and multiple items were seized. (The News file)
Police arrest three people, seize drugs, weapons and $11,000 in Maple Ridge

Officers executed a search warrant on Friday

Christmas clothing and household goods giveaway to take place Dec. 12. (Ernie Jantzen/Special to The News)
Household goods Christmas giveaway coming to Maple Ridge

Giveaway will include clothing, linen, toys, books, shoes and small household appliances

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Gary Hee with some of the election signs from the Oct. 24 B.C. election and some of the planter boxes they became (Courtesy Gary Hee)
B.C. election signs transformed into planters by Langley recycling advocate

Gary Hee thinks signs shouldn’t be dumped in landfills

One person was wounded in a shooting incident at the Sandman in Langley (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Burning van careens through Langley after fleeing shooting scene

One person was wounded

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC) COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Surrey ‘ground zero’ for COVID-19, but has seen less than half of B.C. deaths: Dix

Surrey Board of Trade calls for mask mandate in B.C. amid rising cases

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Table of transmission shows how the virus can spread through the community. (BCCDC image)
COVID-19: BCCDC illustrates most common ‘exposure settings’

Surrey leads province in COVID-19 cases

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Most Read