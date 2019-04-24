Police engaged in ‘sudden death investigation’ in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

Police say a man is dead after being found laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue

Surrey RCMP is advising the public of a “sudden death investigation” involving a man who was found on the ground in critical condition on Tuesday (April 23).

At approximately 3:16 p.m., police were notified by Emergency Health Services of an injured man who was reported to be laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue.

“Police and paramedics attended, and the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but has died of his injuries,” Surrey RCMP say in a release.

Police have not said what his injuries were.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time,” police say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit solvecrime.ca.


