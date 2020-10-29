Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)

VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Sometimes a suspect of a crime is so easily caught it is as if they were dropped right in front of officers – but rarely does it literally happen.

That’s exactly how a dine-and-dash incident played out in a Burnaby restaurant this past March, according to surveillance video released by Burnaby RCMP on Thursday (Oct. 29).

“The manager of a restaurant in the Metrotown area called to report a woman had been seen crawling into the ceiling vent through the women’s washroom in an attempt to avoid paying her bill,” Cpl. Michael Kalanj told Black Press Media.

When police officers arrived, they were directed by staff into the back kitchen, where the women could be heard crawling above the ceiling tiles.

Almost immediately upon entering the kitchen, surveillance footage shows the woman falling through the tiles before being apprehended by one of the officers.

The woman was examined for injuries but did not require further medical attention, according to police. She was not charged. Instead, the officers consulted with restaurant management and “showed compassion and understanding while emphasizing personal responsibility and life change,” Kalanj said.

The latest incident, which Mounties shared widely on social media, is part of an initiative to show the kinds of incidents officers respond to everyday.

“Sometimes it’s drug related, sometimes it’s a break and enter. We felt this was a good example of some of the more interesting files our officers respond to.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

video

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Planned class-action suit against Facebook alleges misuse of personal information
Next story
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Just Posted

Become part of the “Hope For…” movement. Join News’ publisher Lisa Craik in filling out the sign inside today’s paper. Remember to get a picture holding your sign (and email that to us) before you hang it in the window for all to see. (The News) News’ publisher Lisa Craik, who headed up the “Hope For…” movement locally this spring, is one of several people in the running for business leader of the year for 2020 through the chamber of commerce. (The News files)
Chamber releases best of best nominee list

The shortlist of businesses, individuals, and organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shared

IHIT has been called to a home on Nelson Court in Maple Ridge on Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020 (Neil Corbett/ The News)
UPDATE: Man dead, woman injured in stabbing incident in Maple Ridge

Investigators were called to home on Nelson Court and have one person in custody

The Service Canada office in downtown Maple Ridge reopened on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Dalton rises in House of Commons to ask for Service Canada office opening

Office in Maple Ridge had been closed since start of pandemic, opened Wednesday

Maggie Coles-Lyster leads the pack during the annual racing of Jeremy’s Roubaix on Sunday.
After long break due to pandemic, bike racing returns to BC

Rock the Ridge brings racing back to Pitt Meadows Sunday

A healthcare worker uses a grabber to hand a woman a piece of paper at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

Majority of new cases are now emerging in Fraser Health

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)
B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Clocks going back one hour Nov. 1 in Washington too

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A Biden presidency could mean good news for Canadian environment policy: observers

Experts and observers say even a U.S. outside the Paris agreement may ultimately end up in the same place

People take a photo together during the opening night of Christmas Lights Across Canada, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The likelihood that most Canadians will enjoy a holly jolly Christmas season of gatherings, caroling and travel is unlikely, say public health experts who encourage those who revel in holiday traditions to accept more sacrifices ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ho, ho, no: Experts advise preparing for a scaled-back COVID holiday season

Many of the holiday season’s highlights have already been scrapped or are unlikely to take place

Most Read