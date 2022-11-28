Vancouver police are investigating a suspected drunk driving crash that occurred near East Cordova and Powell streets Nov. 25. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Vancouver police are investigating a suspected drunk driving crash that occurred near East Cordova and Powell streets Nov. 25. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Suspected drunk driving crash leaves Vancouver passengers with broken bones, teeth

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in Friday night crash

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses following a crash Friday night (Nov. 25) that totalled the hood of a car and sent three passengers to hospital.

The Vancouver Police Department says the driver of a brown 2002 Buick Century was travelling along East Cordova Street, near Powell Street, around 9:25 p.m. when he lost control and struck a pole. The car’s hood and windshield were crushed, leaving the driver and his two passengers with broken bones and teeth.

VPD says officers arrested the driver, a 35-year-old Vancouver man, at the scene. They believe alcohol and speed were both factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video of the scene is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

