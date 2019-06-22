VIDEO: Suspects steal Surrey RCMP cruiser during traffic stop

Surrey RCMP say two suspects allegedly stole a police vehicle during a traffic stop in 13600-block of 100th Avenue on Friday night (June 21). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP officers found themselves in an usual situation Friday night, after their cruiser was briefly stolen during a traffic stop in Whalley Friday night.

Officers were attempting pull over an “erratic” driver in the 13600-block of 100th Avenue just before midnight, police said in a news release Saturday morning.

But the vehicle “evaded police efforts to stop it,” and drove into an underground parkade of a nearby building, Mounties said, before officers contained it inside a parkade.

The two occupants of the vehicle were “initially co-operative with police direction,” but later fled on foot.

The officer chased after the driver, Surrey RCMP said, but the passenger of the suspect vehicle was able to get into the police vehicle and drive away, “crashing through a secure gate before departing the area.”

Surrey RCMP said it has found and recovered the police vehicle, which was abandoned several hundred yards away in the 9800-block of Whalley Boulevard.

One man believed to be involved was arrested “a short distance from the scene” and is being held in custody on an outstanding arrest warrant, police said. The second suspect remains on the lam.

Anyone with information or video footage of this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



