An SUV fleeing RCMP slammed into a small sedan on Saturday afternoon in Langley, closing the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 202A Street, and sending one person to hospital. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: SUV flees police, causes crash in Langley

One person sent to hospital

An SUV fleeing police crashed into a small sedan Saturday afternoon, July 15, in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood, sending one person to hospital.

Cpl. James Grandy said when a Langley RCMP officer tried to pull over a black Nissan Xterra around 2:30 p.m., the vehicle took off at a “high rate of speed.”

“The officer did not pursue the vehicle,” Grandy told the Langley Advance Times.

A short while later, RCMP were called to a crash, involving the same Xterra, and a four-door sedan, at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 202B Street, causing extensive front-end damage to both vehicles.

A passenger in the sedan was transported to hospital with what were described as non life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the Xterra, a 45-year-old man from Delta.

Several charges are being recommended, Grandy said.

More photos from the scene can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Breaking News

