A teen was rescued in Coquitlam Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Teen rescued after falling into Coquitlam waterfall

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A teenager is lucky to be okay after falling nearly 30 feet down Crystal Falls in Coquitlam.

Bystanders pulled the unconscious boy out of the water around 3 p.m. on Sunday and firefighters spent nearly an hour hiking down and pulling him back up to the road.

“He had a head laceration and other injuries that are yet to be determined,” assistant fire chief Stu Aspinall said.

The teen was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The nice weather brings everybody out and it’s time to play but obviously we still have to be cautious,” Aspinall said.

“Crystal Falls is an area where we get a lot of people hiking in but it’s still a dangerous, slippery river.”

