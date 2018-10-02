VIDEO: Teenager on bike struck by vehicle outside Chilliwack high school

Incident a reminder for drivers to remain cautious and parents to talk to kids about safety

Chilliwack firefighters and paramedics tend to a teenager who was struck by a vehicle outside Chilliwack secondary at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Pedestrian and cyclist safety around schools was top of mind at Chilliwack secondary Tuesday as a teenager was hit by a vehicle outside the school.

Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene at the corner of Reece Avenue and Williams Street just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 2. They loaded the boy onto a stretcher to be taken to hospital at around 8:45 a.m.

The incident showing the teen ride into the intersection around a blind corner with tall cedar hedges was captured on a neighbour’s security video.

A witness on the scene who hit the 15-year-old said he appeared suddenly in front of her vehicle, something confirmed by the video.

The woman said the boy did not seem to have a head injury and the first responders did seem to be focused on his left leg.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed that one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He said the driver of the vehicle that hit the boy remained at the scene and rendered assistance. The incident is under investigation by the RCMP.

ICBC statistics show that 51 kids in the Lower Mainland are injured each year while in school and playground zones.

Chilliwack’s Speed Watch group was out last month for the first day of school to remind drivers of the posted speed limits of 30 km/h in school zones.

“RCMP urge motorists to be watchful for children on the roads,” Rail said last month. “This is also a good time for parents to speak to their kids about road safety.”

There is no word yet if the driver of the vehicle that struck the teen Tuesday was at fault.

