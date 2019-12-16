Investigators were on the scene of a stabbing on Riverside Road in Abbotsford on Sunday night. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

VIDEO: Three women, one man in custody after stabbing in Abbotsford

Man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Sunday night incident

Four suspects are in custody after a stabbing on Riverside Road on Sunday night.

Abbotsford emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of the road at 7:07 p.m., when witnesses located a man lying on the road.

Responding officers saw the man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, and the man was transported to the hospital.

The victim, an Abbotsford man in his 50s, remains in hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects (three women and one man), who are known to the victim, have been identified and taken into custody. Abbotsford Police stated that the file is in its preliminary stages of investigation; however, there is no risk to the public.

RELATED: Man stabbed in Abbotsford during altercation in restaurant parking lot

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

Previous story
Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday
Next story
Thirty-one complaints in first 15 days of White Rock promenade dog pilot project

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mayor adds voice of support for ridesharing

Regional licensing endorsed for Metro Van

Seniors service report receives mixed reaction from Ridge Meadows Senior Society staff

Monitoring Seniors Services is a report published annually by the Office of the Seniors Advocate

Timberline offers a traditional country Christmas

Kids get pony rides, decorate cookies, visit petting zoo and more

Maple Ridge student training dog to help her with anxiety

Becky, a papillon, is training to become a fully certified service dog

Meadowridge class finalists in nationwide music competition

The national contest is put on by CBC Music in association with MusiCounts

Christmas concert at Maple Ridge secondary

More performances in the park this Friday and Saturday

Construction on Vancouver Island spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Closing statements to begin in trial of man charged with Abbotsford school stabbing

Defence lawyer expected to argue that Gabriel Klein was ‘not criminally responsible’

Thirty-one complaints in first 15 days of White Rock promenade dog pilot project

Councillor says he’s been on ‘doggy debris disposal duty’

VIDEO: Three women, one man in custody after stabbing in Abbotsford

Man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Sunday night incident

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

Most Read