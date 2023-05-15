VIDEO: Train car fire in Maple Ridge

Traffic was crawling eastbound along the Haney Bypass

A section of a train caught fire in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon.

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to the blaze just after 1 p.m., along the tracks adjacent to the Haney Bypass at about Harrison Street.

As a couple of CP Rail employees looked on, firefighters hosed down a part of an open train car that resembled a trailer used for carrying massive logs.

Fire chief Michael Van Dop said the empty flat-deck train car was probably smoldering or burning for quite some time before rolling through town.

And, he added, there was no clear indication as to what caused the fire.

“CP was very helpful and broke the train down for us so that we could extinguish it quite handily,” he noted.

There were no injuries that Van Dop was aware of.

Traffic travelling east along the Haney Bypass was at a crawl.

• The News has reached out to CP Railfor comment

