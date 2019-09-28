A vehicle heading eastbound, just before the 152nd Street exit, on Highway 1 Saturday (Sept. 28). (Image: DriveBC)

VIDEO: Truck on fire in Surrey causing traffic delays over Port Mann

Highway 1 backed up as fire crews tackle the fire

A vehicle fire heading eastbound on Highway 1 near the Port Mann bridge is delaying traffic this afternoon.

The incident is just before the 152 Street exit and has all northbound lanes onto 152 blocked, with cars getting by on the left shoulder, according to a tweet from Drive BC.

Firefighters are currently on scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Emergence Health Services for further information on the driver and possible passengers involved.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
