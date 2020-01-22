VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is insisting Iran respect the wishes of families when it comes to burying those who died when a passenger jet was shot down outside Tehran, noting doing so would also respect the principles of Islam.

“We recognize that it is a challenge that Iran does not recognizes double citizenship, but the focus that we’ve had on supporting the families has been to ensure that the families’ wishes are respected in regards to burials, in regards to next steps, and that is what we have been insisting on with Iran,” Trudeau said Tuesday in Winnipeg as he wrapped up a three-day cabinet retreat.

“Respecting the wishes of the families lines up not with a question of citizenship, but it lines up also with international laws and practice and with principles around Islam for burials,” Trudeau said. “So we’ve been insisting on that with Iran and that is what we are hoping they will continue to do.”

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed when the it crashed outside Tehran earlier this month after being hit by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles.

Ottawa has confirmed that included 57 Canadian citizens and 29 permanent residents of Canada.

The Canadian Press has independently confirmed at least 90 victims with ties to Canada, many of them students and professors returning after spending the December break visiting relatives in Iran.

On Monday, however, Iran’s aviation authority issued a report that said the jetliner was carrying five Canadian nationals. The report says the figures reflected the passports used by passengers to board the aircraft.

That has raised concerns the bodies won’t be allowed out of the country for those families wishing for a burial in Canada.

Iran is a majority-Muslim country, where most people are members of the Shia denomination. It is customary for remains to be buried as soon as possible after death.

Meanwhile, Canada and its allies are pushing Iran to release the black boxes from the jetliner to another country that can quickly download its crucial flight data.

Trudeau suggested that sending them to France would be a good idea.

“The black boxes are key to the investigation and there are rules around making sure that they are analysed quickly and properly in cases such as these. It is not simply a question of having the right experts in place to analyse the black boxes,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

“There has been broad consensus in the international community that France would be the right place to send those boxes, but we continue to pressure Iran to do just that,” said Trudeau.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday that request also emerged from his conference call on Monday with counterparts from Britain, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine, all of which lost citizens in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

It was the first follow-up conversation of the so-called International Co-ordination and Response Group for victims of PS752 since Champagne hosted its inaugural meeting in London last week.

Canada pushed to form the group to add weight and unity to the international effort to ensure Iran’s co-operation after its Revolutionary Guards shot down the passenger plane earlier this month.

A summary of Champagne’s call with representatives from the response group says Iran is co-operating with foreign experts in the investigation, but also emphasizes the need for Iran to allow a thorough and credible international investigation.

“Members of the ICRG call on Iran to move the black boxes to a facility with all of the technology and expertise required to quickly and reliably download and analyse the data without delay,” the summary says.

“Iran has indicated it is willing to do so.”

READ MORE: Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

READ MORE: UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims

On Sunday, Champagne wrote to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif — two days after they met face to face in Oman — to stress Canada’s view that the black boxes should be sent quickly for analysis by experts in either France or Ukraine.

A preliminary report released Monday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said it needs technical assistance from France and the United States to analyse the data.

The black boxes sustained physical damage, but their memory is intact after the flight was hit by two missiles within three minutes of taking off from Tehran’s airport on Jan. 8, the report says.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flights to resume out of St. John’s, N.L., as search for missing man suspended
Next story
B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

Just Posted

Fire in second storey suite of Maple Ridge building

No one home at time, two dogs, cat are OK

Two trees on Fern Crescent had to be taken down

Maple Ridge parks say they were clearly dead

Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. gets voted into Cooperstown

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Maple Ridge boy, 13, arrested in alleged assault at Port Coquitlam middle school

Boy alleged to have used inappropriate levels of force to injure the girl

Larry Walker and his father keeping expectations low for HOF induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Pooches Jasper and Jake bring comfort to Abbotsford Police Department

Comfort dogs there for cuddles and play time when needed

One dead following pedestrian collision in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on 24 Avenue near 188 Street

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

Investigation underway following complaint a Surrey firefighter hung a deer carcass in a fire hall

Most Read