An RCMP truck is pictured at the location of an RCMP exclusion zone at the 27-kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston, B.C., on Feb. 6, 2020. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

At least four people were arrested on the second day of the RCMP’s enforcement of a court order related to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline near Houston.

Gidimt’en clan member and media spokesperson Jen Wickham says two protesters were taken into custody as Mounties removed the gates at the Gidimt’en checkpoint on the Morice West Forest Service Road early Friday afternoon.

In a video posted by demonstrator Anne Spice, a number of RCMP officers in tactical gear are seen, some carrying assault rifles.

“By the time we left the camp, there were two under arrest and there were still four more within the building,” hereditary chief Na’Moks told The Interior News.

Just before 5 p.m., the RCMP released a statement, saying officers reached the checkpoint at 8:30 that morning and read out the court order to the protesters gathered there.

“During the course of seven hours, several individuals refused to leave the area, with one climbing a tree and others securing themselves inside a bus and on a tower,” the statement said.

“Officers also noticed that the Lamprey Creek Bridge support beams appear to have been cut and the bridge is unsafe for all traffic, including foot traffic.”

The statement said police will investigate it as either a crime of mischief or the use of traps likely to cause bodily harm.

Two people were arrested around 1:30 p.m., police said, and another two at 3:30 p.m. They were all taken to the Houston detachment.

According to the Unist’ot’en checkpoint’s social media, more than 20 Wet’suwet’en and supporter vehicles had amassed at the 27-kilometre mark to effectively block off the exit route to RCMP vehicles that were down the road enforcing the court order.

The RCMP’s statement did not comment on the Unist’ot’en checkpoint.

READ MORE: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

A day earlier, police set up a large exclusionary zone as part of the court injunction against the protesters, so that Coastal GasLink staff could work on the pipeline that goes through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory.

Six people were arrested when they refused to leave and were taken to the Houston RCMP detachment before being released without charge.

Earlier this week, the hereditary chiefs and the province failed to reach an agreement after a round of talks.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.
Next story
Calls for pipelines after fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Maple Ridge cadets take part in keel laying ceremony

Ceremony for the Royal Canadian Navy’s first joint support ship

Maple Ridge fundraiser for fresh food in the classroom

Denim and Diamonds takes place April 25

Vibrant culture on display at Afro Gala

Maple Ridge festival packed St. Luke’s hall with colourfully-attired party-goers

PHOTOS: Regions’s top grapplers rumble at Fraser North Zone Wrestling Championships

MRSS hosted schools from Maple Ridge, Burnaby, Tri-Cities and New Westminster

Double gold for Maple Ridge synchro skaters

Juvenile and Pre-Novice girls claim victories in Red Deer, AB

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants stretch streak to five in a row

G-men record improves to 24-20-3-2

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

As delays continue, costs climb and confusion reigns

11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Most Read