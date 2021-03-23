VIDEO: Two B.C. kids got into the bath bomb business, and it’s exploding

They’ve just invested in a press to speed up production and keep up with demand

Sisters Linden (L) and Beatrix Koch got into the bath bomb business in January 2021, and business has been good (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two Langley sisters have turned their love of long soaks in the tub into a thriving business that creates bath bombs with surprises inside.

Linden Koch, 13 and sister Beatrix, nine, started in January by making bath bombs with a water-activated flashing light concealed inside.

After enough of the bomb fizzed away in a tub, the light would start flashing.

Other creations include a rubber duck that pops to the top of the water when the bomb dissolves, and a ‘royalty’ bath bomb, that ”has a little crown in it” Linden told the Langley Advance Times.

Their products are now on sale in four Langley-area stores, and with orders increasing, the pair have invested in a bath bomb press to speed up production of their full-size bath bombs, and they are talking about adding another press in the future to make mini bath bombs.

They make all the bath bombs with their parents by hand, in small batches of four to 10.

Linden has some favourites in their product line.

“I like chocolate scents and the ‘tropical kiss (mango)’ scents.”

The sisters picked the name “Blink” for the bath bomb company, a combination of “b” for Beatrix, “lin” for Linden and “k” for their last name.

With help from their parents Laura and Ryan, they now have a website, www.blinkbath.com, and a social media presence including Facebook, and Instagram.

“We love bath bombs, and probably have way too many baths, but who can resist when you have an amazing smelling fizzy bath bomb to use?” the sisters state in the ‘about us’ section of their site.

“After making our own bath bombs, and starting to get some big crazy ideas of how to make them even more fun than they already are, we knew we had to start sharing our bombs with our friends, and anyone who wants to share in the fun”

They even have a blog where Beatrix, who goes by “Bea” on the website, said she is “so excited to be starting this business with my older sister and the help of my dad.”

Older sister Linden said all the bombs “are made with love and care, carefully handcrafted by me, Bea and my dad,” describing them as “soft, soothing and calming pieces of heaven.”

When mom Laura goes with the girls to a prospective store, it’s her daughters who do the pitching, she said.

“I am so proud of my daughters,” Laura enthused, “their creativity, and their entrepreneurial talents.”

