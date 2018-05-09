Two people were reportedly hit by a train at the Yale Road crossing in Rosedale on Tuesday night. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Two teenaged girls were reported injured by a passing train in Rosedale Tuesday night, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident happened on Yale Road, at the crossing near Old Yale Road, just before 9 p.m. There are reports from witnesses that the two teenagers were chasing their dog, and trying to get him off the tracks.

One of them was airlifted to hospital, while the other was taken by paramedics to Chilliwack General.

RCMP and rail police are investigating the incident.

A passerby caught some of the rescue efforts on camera, and has shared video on Youtube.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Just Posted

B.C. teacher disciplined for classroom jokes

Nicknames and video game playing deemed inappropriate

New leadership in Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey

New leadership in Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey

New playground coming to Glenwood elementary in Maple Ridge

MLA Beare announces $105,000 in funding

Maple Ridge man sets new Skytrain record

Quinland brings London Tube Challenge to B.C.

Safe haven program for LGBTQ could be coming to Maple Ridge

RCMP will work with business owners

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

5 to start your day

Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital, Playland nights for adults return this summer and more

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

Volcanic gases prompt door-to-door evacuation in Hawaii

Hawaii County officials have issued a cellphone alert warning residents of a subdivision to immediately evacuate

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Most Read