A crash involving two police vehicles on Gilbert Road and Lucas in Richmond on Oct. 7, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

The province’s police watchdog has been notified of the collision on Blundell at Lucas

The Independent Investigations Office says it has been notified after two police cars were involved in a crash in Richmond.

RCMP asked drivers to take alternate routes after a ‘serious’ crash, involving multiple vehicles, on Gilbert Road, south of Blundell, on Monday just before 2 p.m.

The province’s police watchdog is involved, but has not yet released details.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter