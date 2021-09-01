Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

VIDEO: UBC frat party draws hundreds of maskless students, ends in $5,000 fine

Party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat

Hosts of a University of B.C. frat party were fined $5,000 this past weekend after police responded to a large gathering featuring hundreds of students not wearing masks and not physically distancing.

University RCMP said they received a number of calls reporting the party on Wesbrook Mall on Aug. 29.

When officers arrived, they found hundreds of students gathering in the courtyard and inside several homes. Under B.C.’s current COVID-19 health orders, indoor gatherings are restricted to less than 50 people.

The party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat.

“We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders,” Const. Christina Martin said. “We have worked hard to get this far over the past 30 months. Let’s stay safe and healthy.”

UBC is one of four major universities who will be requiring students to confidentially declare their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the fall semester, or be subject to regular rapid tests.

ALSO READ: 4 B.C. universities to require rapid COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated students, staff

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusUBC

Previous story
Family of late Trina Hunt helps in search for missing Langley woman
Next story
B.C. wildfires a `wake-up call’ to return to Indigenous-led fire management

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo)
B.C. Supreme Court grants Maple Ridge mother supervised child access over ‘urine therapy’ allegations

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge woman suggests different help for different kinds of homeless people

Christmas gifts. (Black Press Media file)
Pitt Meadows Art Gallery inviting artist submissions for annual Christmas sale

The Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival was presented as a live concert last year in December. (Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge will not get the annual Caribbean Festival this year