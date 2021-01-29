VIDEO: Van speeds through red light while allegedly fleeing Burnaby police

Burnaby RCMP are asking witnesses of the Jan. 16 incident to come forward

A Dodge Caravan zooms into an intersection against a red light in Burnaby on Jan. 16. Authorities are trying to identify the witnesses who were in the crosswalk at the time. (Burnaby RCMP handout)

Mounties in Burnaby are asking those witness to a driver blowing past a traffic stop on Jan. 16 while pedestrians were crossing to come forward.

Video released by RCMP Thursday shows a Dodge Caravan minivan speeding through a red light at Kingsway at Salisbury Avenue at 1:15 p.m.

“Had the timing been a little different, this could have been a very tragic event,” said Cpl. Michael Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP.

Two pedestrians were advancing in the crosswalk just metres from where the van sped past – with no signs of stopping or slowing down.

READ MORE: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school (VIDEO)

Officers said they pulled the van over just minutes before the incident as it was associated with an unlicensed driver.

“The vehicle initially came to a stop, but then rapidly and dangerously accelerated away once police exited their vehicle. In the interest of public safety, the officer did not follow,” said Kalanj.

Though the investigation is ongoing police are pursuing criminal charges, including flight from police and the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the driver or pedestrians caught in the dash cam footage is asked to call RCMP at 604-646-9999.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP