Police tape off area where a 64-year-old Burnaby man was assaulted on March 23, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Vancouver police call for witnesses in life-threatening attack on man

The two men are said to have known each other

A man was allegedly attacked while walking in East Vancouver on Saturday and now police are looking for witnesses.

A 64-year-old Burnaby man was walking along Euclid Avenue near Tyne Street about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when he, was what the Vancouver Police Department are calling, viciously attacked by another man.

The suspect ran off leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries. A man was later arrested but released as officers continue to investigate.

Two witnesses came to the victim’s aid and he was taken to hospital. Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

“This assault occurred in a busy neighbourhood where we would typically see many people walking and driving in the area,” said Cst. Jason Doucette. “Anyone in the area around the time of the assault, especially with dash-cam footage, may unknowingly have information that is important to our investigation and we’d like to hear from them.”

READ MORE: Three dead in South Surrey crash: IHIT investigating

The VPD is looking for dash-cam footage from the area of Tyne Street and Aberdeen Street, and Crowley Drive and Euclid Avenue around the time of the accident.

Officers have determined the two men were known to each other and there is no risk to the public.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5
Next story
Coin-free period products campaign in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Coin-free period products campaign in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows woman pushing to have free dispensers installed across the City

Fraser Health working on measles immunization plan

No cases in the health authority

Maple Ridge senior wants more funding for Better at Home program

The United Way program provides services to seniors across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge RCMP looking for man who may have offered 12-year-old girl a ride home

Incident occurred March 11 near Golden Ears elementary.

UPDATED: Police investigating body found in Maple Ridge park

Woman’s body discovered early Friday near Lougheed Highway

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

Nowhere to go for people evicted from unlicensed Lower Mainland trailer park

About a dozen people are facing eviction in a few days.

Two charged ‘distraction thefts’ targeting Vancouver seniors’ jewelry

Officers had issued warning after six such thefts were reported in two days

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

VIDEO: Vancouver police call for witnesses in life-threatening attack on man

The two men are said to have known each other

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Most Read