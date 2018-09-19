VIDEO: Vehicle explodes in Pitt Meadows

Man taken to hospital with burns to his face.

A man was taken to hospital with burns to his face, hands and feet after a vehicle fire in Pitt Meadows late Tuesday.

At about 9:30 p.m., Pitt Meadows firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fully involved vehicle fire in the 12100-block 191B Street, in front of an apartment building.

Multiple witnesses reported to firefighters that a man walked up the white SUV and opened the door, when it suddenly exploded in fire, according to reports.

The man was found upstairs in his apartment with second-degree burns to his face, hands and feet and was transported to hospital.

However, Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Services are treating the incident as a vehicle fire. Assistant chief Brad Perrie said there was no evidence of an explosion.

RCMP called in additional resources to cordon off the scene and placed pylons to mark evidence on the grass nearby.

There is notably little damage to the engine compartment of the vehicle, more so the cabin was charred.