This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)

VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

A B.C. veterinarian is speaking out after a pet snake was found dead after being dumped near Agassiz by its owner.

Dr. Adrian Walton, owner of Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge, posted a video to Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 3 voicing his concern about abandoned pets.

The video shows photos of the dead red-tailed boa that was dumped outside of Agassiz where it froze to death.

“This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim, when they buy pets without doing the research,” Walton said.

Folks often hear about the happy stories of animals being re-homed, but not the “bad” stories, he said.

“What you don’t see are those animals that aren’t found, that aren’t rescued.”

In the full version of the video found on Facebook, Walton suggests licensing – which is in place for people breeding dogs and cats – should be extended to people breeding any kind of animal.

RELATED: Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal cruelty

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Maple Ridge vet speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death
Next story
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool is good news for B.C. sex workers

Just Posted

Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall will close its doors. (The News files)
Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge to close

One of the Haney Place Mall’s anchor tenants is leaving

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge vet speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton

Darker areas of the map show higher number of cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population.
COVID-19 infection rates dropping in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Latest CDC stats show public is flattening the curve

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

Comes as province mandates more mask wearing in B.C. high schools, middle schools

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Climate crisis needs attention now

Trudeau should follow Biden’s lead and take action immediately

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police spent $42K on PR firm after assault allegations against chief’s wife

Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu said the bill was covered by the department’s 2020 budget

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

Most Read