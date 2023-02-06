A collapsed wall on the construction site of the Alder Grove Town Centre Project. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Two workers both expected to survive after wall fell on them

Two workers were injured Monday morning when a retaining wall collapsed on an Aldergrove construction site.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. at the site of the Alder Grove Town Centre construction project, near 272nd Street and Fraser Highway.

Two men were struck by the falling wall.

One of them was up and walking as first responders arrived, while the other one was removed from the site on a stretcher and was being taken to hospital by ambulance.

It looked like the injuries were not life threatening, said Langley Township assistant fire chief Dale Steeple.

He said the conditions at the site were “mucky” at the time of the incident.

“It was fortunate that no one was hurt worse than what they were,” said Steeple.

An Air Ambulance helicopter was scrambled but was not used. Langley Township Fire Department firefighters, BC Ambulance paramedics, and Langley RCMP all responded to the incident.

READ ALSO: Alder Grove Town Centre project foundations taking shape

First responders at the scene of a wall collapse on a construction site in Aldergrove on Monday, Feb. 6. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times files)

