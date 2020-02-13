VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Several dozen demonstrators in Vancouver have occupied the constituency office of British Columbia Attorney General David Eby.

Protester’s spokesman Herb Varley says they are “disrupting business as usual” to highlight Eby’s participation in what he calls the “ongoing genocide of Indigenous peoples.”

The occupation began shortly after members of the group that blocked roads and a bridge in downtown Vancouver Wednesday met to decide on further action in the ongoing opposition to a natural gas pipeline being built across Wet’suwet’en traditional lands in northwestern B.C.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chief Dini ze’ Smogelgem, of the Lakshamshu Clan, tweeted that Eby “had the power to get the police to back down but failed to do so.”

During question period in the B.C. legislature, an Opposition member inquired about the occupation, saying he was told police had to escort a staff member to safety and ensure the security of office documents.

Eby is in Victoria and says although he fully supports the right to protest, it is not permissible to put his staff at risk or jeopardize any of the information in his office related to private matters with constituents.

West Vancouver Coun. Craig Cameron tweeted the city had received news the protesters would try to block the Lions Gate Bridge Friday

“Those with medical or other urgent issues that require crossing may want to consider preparing alternative plans,” Cameron said.

“Blocking crucial infrastructure shouldn’t be tolerated.”

READ MORE: B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court

READ MORE: Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

(With files from News 1130)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting
Next story
Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP initiative results in fewer impaired driving deaths

Project Domino Effect performed 553 impaired driving investigations in 2019

Latest Hometown Hero is honoured in Pitt Meadows Secondary cafeteria

Monika Eggens hopes to be an inspiration to the next generation of local athletes

Update: Two electrocuted on job site in Pitt Meadows

Workers conscious when taken to hospital

LETTER: Vandalism on Maple Ridge sign is an attack on free speech

Shocking someone would be so offended by such a loving and life-affirming message

Police on extra pedestrian safety patrols today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ensuring that motorists yield to people in crosswalks

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Masked man chased woman in Lower Mainland park

Langley RCMP are asking for tips about the Jan. 26 incident

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Most Read