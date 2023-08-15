The Hamilton Hill wildfire just outside Merritt was discovered on Monday night, Aug. 14. (Tera Thompson-Pemberton/Facebook)

The Hamilton Hill wildfire just outside Merritt was discovered on Monday night, Aug. 14. (Tera Thompson-Pemberton/Facebook)

VIDEO: Wildfire sparked outside Merritt

The blaze was discovered just before 7 p.m. Monday night, Aug. 14

Warning: Video contains course language

A wildfire sparked right beside the Okanagan Connector outside Merritt on Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 14, a fire was found beside the northbound lanes of Highway 97C/Highway 5A, outside of Merritt.

Named the Hamilton Hill wildfire, it is three hectares in size and remains out of control as of Tuesday morning.

The fire was human-caused, according to BC Wildfire Services.

It is one of 379 active wildfires in the province.

READ MORE: Kelowna man who killed family eligible for parole 10 years sooner

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Local businesses donate $10,000 to Maple Ridge SPCA
Next story
Man injured after stranger shoots him in face at Surrey bus stop

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Hyundai and Billy Miner Alehouse and Cafe presented a cheque of $10,000 to the Maple Ridge SPCA on Friday. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Local businesses donate $10,000 to Maple Ridge SPCA

Pitt Meadows will be hosting a free pop-up disc golf event on Aug. 26 at Bonson Park. (Black Press Media files)
Pitt Meadows gets its own disc golf course – for one day

Jaime Libby captured a brilliant sunrise recently from Golden Ears Mountain. The picture was taken at 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 5 from the top of the Maple Ridge mountain range. (Special to The News)
SHARE: As the world awakes

Missing are 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson and 57-year old David Hall. (Special to The News)
Missing Coquitlam man and woman last seen in Pitt Meadows