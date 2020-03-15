VIDEO: Windstorm takes out power to thousands across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

About 15 homes without power Sunday morning

Wind played havoc in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over the weekend, causing widespread damage and power outages.

On Saturday, a large tree fell onto a home on 214 Street by 124 Avenue, narrowly missing a mini-van.

The crews made the scene safe and assisted the people at home, said Maple Ridge Fire Chief Howard Exner.

“There was no injuries,” he said.

There were also a few calls for wires down due to the wind, added Exner.

Thousands were without power overnight on Friday and Saturday due to trees falling onto wires.

According to B.C. Hydro, about 2,157 people in Langley and Maple Ridge between 216 Street and 252 Street, north of 64 Avenue currently had no power as of 7:31 a.m. on Saturday. That outage is under investigation.

Another big outage took place when trees fell across wires at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, affecting 1,848 people in Maple Ridge from 240 Street to 268 Street and from 98 Avenue to Dewdney Trunk Road. Power was restored by 4:30 p.m.

And 2,592 people had no power after a tree went down across wires, affecting those in Maple Ridge and Mission from east of 240 Street and north of River Road. Power was restored by 3 a.m.

A tree fell down across the road on Graham Street at 112 Avenue, bringing down electrical and cable wires with it Saturday morning. There were 17 homes without power along the 11200 and 11300 blocks of Graham Street and the 27800 block of 113 Avenue.

Currently there are only about 15 homes without power in Maple Ridge. One in the 24800 block of 118A Avenue due to the windstorm and the other in the 10900 block of 248 Street due to a transformer burn out.

In Pitt Meadows, 337 were without power briefly from 11:39 p.m. Friday evening to just after midnight on Saturday from Bonson Road to Harris Road and from Hammond Road to south of Cusick Crescent due to an obect on B.C. Hydro wires.

 

Windstorm

