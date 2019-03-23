Surrey Fire Service battled a brush fire in the 16900-block of 88th Avenue Friday evening (March 22). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Windy conditions cause fire on rural Surrey property to spread ‘quickly’

Department on scene for about four hours

Surrey Fire Service says windy conditions caused a brush fire on a rural property to “spread very quickly.”

Surrey firefighters were called to a brush fire in the 16900-block of 88th Avenue Friday evening (March 22), said David Burns, assistant chief of operations.

Because the fire was in a “very rural” location, Burns said the firefighters had to access the fire from 168th Street and 88th Avenue.

A Black Press Media freelancer said water tenders were needed to shuttle the water to the scene of the fire.

“It was difficult to access because it’s so wide open.”

The freelancer also said due to a “fast-moving wind,” the fire “grew quickly” and scorched grass, bushes and some trees.

Burns said the wind cause the problems for the firefighters on scene.

“It was very windy and the grass was very dry, so it spread very quickly.”

Burns said crews were on scene until about 9 p.m. He added the department doesn’t have the cause of the fire.

