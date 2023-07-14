Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating two alleged vigilante assaults against one man as a result of social media rumours earlier this week. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating two alleged vigilante assaults against one man as a result of social media rumours earlier this week. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Vigilantes send B.C. man to hospital over ‘unsubstantiated’ rumours

Dawson Creek RCMP say the victim, 20, was targeted and attacked twice

Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating two alleged vigilante assaults against one man as a result of social media rumours.

On Wednesday (July 14), around 9:45 p.m. police received a report that a man was being targeted and attacked by vigilantes near a local business on the Dangerous Goods Route. Then the following day, around 6:45 a.m., police received another report of a man being assaulted at the intersection of 225 and Highway 97 South in Arras.

RCMP say the victim in both assaults was the same 20-year-old man, who was later taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating, but initial information indicates the victim was targeted “as a result of unsubstantiated rumors posted on social media.”

READ MORE: RCMP warn against vigilante justice after assaults in Northwest Territories

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke
Next story
Firefighters prioritizing wildfires in northern B.C.; 27+ evacuation orders in effect

Just Posted

Rylee Ruppel (left) and Jordyn Ruppel (right) won bronze medals as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Michelle Jones-Ruppel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge sisters win bronze medals at international softball tournament

New funding for the City of Maple Ridge is aimed at keeping youth away from gangs and guns. (Pixabay/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge gets $1.8 million to keep youth from gangs, guns

The BC Games have selected a Maple Ridge woman to be on the board of directors.
Maple Ridge woman named to BC Games board of directors

A 110-hectare wildfire is out of control near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. last Wednesday (July 5). /BC Wildfire Service Photo
IN OUR VIEW: Too dry for carelessness