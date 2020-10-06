Virtual all candidates meeting to focus on climate change

Ridings of Maple Ridge-Mission and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows both represented

A second virtual all-candidates meeting for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge-Mission ridings has been announced.

The Maple Ridge Climate Hub is hosting two online all-candidates forums on the evening of Thursday, Oct 15. Environmental issues are the main theme, with a focus on climate change.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows forum starts at 6 p.m., featuring incumbent Lisa Beare for the NDP, and challenger Cheryl Ashlie for the Liberals.

We’ve got a provincial election coming up in just a few weeks. What climate change or environment related questions do you want to see answered by the candidates?

Posted by Maple Ridge Climate Hub on Monday, September 28, 2020

The Maple Ridge-Mission forum starts at 7:30 p.m., featuring incumbent Bob D’Eith for the NDP, and challengers Matt Trenholm for the Green Party and Chelsa Meadus for the Liberals.

Registration for each event is available through Eventbrite or on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub Facebook page.

The meetings will also be recorded and available afterward on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub YouTube channel.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a virtual all-candidates meeting, to be held on Oct. 14.

READ ALSO: Chamber to host virtual all-candidates meeting

 


BC governmentElection 2020Environmentmaple ridgePitt Meadows

