Virtual inclusion dance party for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents happening this October

The event will be held via Zoom this year instead of hosting it at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. (Special to The News)

A dance party to celebrate diverity and inclusion is soon coming for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents virtually.

For the Community Inclusion Month, the Life After School Transition (LAST) Committee has been holding an event every year in October, as a time to celebrate the abilities and achievements of people with developmental disabilities and promote community inclusion.

LAST includes members from Community Living BC, Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living, School District 42, BC Ministry of Children and Family Development, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services, BC Ministry of Social Development and Social Innovation, posAbilities, Work BC, STADD (Services to Adults with Developmental Disabilities), Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, and Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation, and Culture.

In the past, this event has taken place at the Greg Moore Youth Centre and included a free BBQ, live band, and other activities, but because of COVID-19, organizers have moved everything online.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows groups receive funds to combat racism

“People can join us individually from their homes or as smaller classes or groups from schools and community organizations,” said Demetra Kotsalis with the School District’s Learning Services, “We wanted something to bring everyone together while staying safely apart.”

The celebration, taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 12 to 1 p.m., is open to the public. Anyone can join through a Zoom account using the meeting link 831 9903 0988 & passcode 129870.

The event will be hosted by guest Spandy Andy, who will even give dance lessons to viewers.

This year, community and school groups supported by Community Living BC (CLBC) can register online at www.lastcommittee.org for a free pizza lunch, sponsored in part by Domino’s Pizza. Order deadline is Sunday, Oct. 17.

Additional information can be found by visiting: www.lastcommittee.org, the LAST Committee Facebook page or by emailing: demetra_kotsalis@sd42.ca.

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue learn about helicopter safety in Pitt Meadows