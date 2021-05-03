There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge City Hall. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Virtual services continue at Maple Ridge City Hall

Development services will work online through coming weeks

Maple Ridge City Hall’s development services department will continue to work online through most of May.

On April 20, the development services counter at city hall returned to virtual services to address COVID-19 exposures involving staff working in this area. The decision has been made to extend the use of virtual services until May 26, when the current public health orders are scheduled to end.

The finance counter will continue to be available for in-person transactions.

The city will re-evaluate the situation and confirm availability of in-person services prior to the Victoria Day long weekend.

Ambassadors continue to greet and screen visitors at city hall. They provide information to building, planning and engineering customers on how to access virtual services.

These exposure events reflect the community transmission of COVID-19 that are being reported daily in the region. The city echoes the messages from public health regarding registration for COVID-19 vaccines at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge City Hall. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Virtual services continue at Maple Ridge City Hall

Development services will work online through coming weeks

