Virtual sit-in in memory of Maple Ridge gas attendant killed in 2005

Protest for stronger safety protections for late-night workers

Grant De Patie. (The News files)

Grant De Patie. (The News files)

A virtual sit-in will be taking place in memory of a Maple Ridge man killed in a gas-and-dash in 2005.

The sit-in, organized by the B.C. Federation of Labour, BCFED, Young Workers’ Committee, is meant to highlight, what they believe are weak safety laws for convenience store and gas station staff working alone at night.

Grant De Patie was a 24-year-old gas station attendant who was killed after being dragged under a vehicle following a gas-and-dash at a station at Dewdney Trunk Road and 248 Street.

He had been working late and alone.

Darnell Darcy Pratt pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case, and was sentenced to nine years in prison. He died in February of 2019, at age 30 in New Westminster.

In 2007 Grant’s Law passed in the province, requiring new safety measures for retail employees working alone.

Some of the new measures included making drivers pay for gas before pumping, putting up safety barriers between workers and customers, and having two workers on graveyard shifts.

READ MORE: Plaque will honour Grant, and worker safety

However, in 2011, WorkSafeBC amended Grant’s Law, allowing convenience stores to follow other safety procedures instead of having two people on shift, including time-lock safes, video surveillance, and keeping limited amounts of cash and lottery tickets on hand.

“As we gather to remember Grant, our message is clear: the BC government and Worker’s Compensation Board must act now to keep convenience and gas station workers safe from incidents of violence and theft,” said Rick Kumar, chair of the BCFED Young Worker’s Committee.

Kumar accused the former BC Liberal government under Christy Clark of watering down the safety measures, under pressure from big corporations like Mac’s Convenience.

READ MORE: Grant’s Law stripped down

To date, he said, the BC NDP government and Workers’ Compensation Board have maintained the status quo, putting worker safety at risk.

“Re-instate the requirement for two workers to be working between 10:00pm and 6:00am or require a protective barrier between workers and customers that keeps them safe,” he demanded.

BCFED president Laird Cronk, said the value of frontline workers and the need for strong health and safety measures has come to the forefront of people’s attention again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: ‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

“Government knows what to do to protect these workers; what’s needed now is political will,” he said.

The BCFED has launched an online petition calling for the full reinstatement of Grant’s Law.

The virtual sit-in is taking place from 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 20 at twitch.tv/bcfedywc.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Fraser Health appeals for breast milk after unexplained drop in donations

Just Posted

Grant De Patie. (The News files)
Virtual sit-in in memory of Maple Ridge gas attendant killed in 2005

Protest for stronger safety protections for late-night workers

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows does not need new RCMP detachment

Local resident says the price tag is too much

Maple Ridge author Tiffany-Ann Bottcher is one of 21 authors whose real-life stories are featured in the new book Women in Business in a Changing World. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author shares real-life story to inspire women in business

Tiffany-Ann Bottcher, is a long-time Maple Ridge resident, a full-time business coach and blogger

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. There’s new evidence the Vancouver police were warned about a possible riot days before violence broke out during the final game of the Stanley Cup playoffs on June 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
Maple Ridge residents share Vancouver Stanley Cup Riot memories

June 15th was 10th anniversary of Canucks Game 7 loss

Maple Ridge's Ron Paley aimed the camera skyward, to the clouds earlier this week, while out for one of his regular bike rides through Pitt Meadows and Mape Ridge. This time, he shared some images he caught while biking to Pitt River Bridge, then north up to the dikes and back around to Laity Street. "Awesome weather for biking… and the cloud formations were unique." (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cyclist stops to admire the clouds

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates Paul Byron (41) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal in Montreal, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Anderson nets OT winner, Price makes 43 saves as Habs edge Vegas 3-2 in Game 3 of NHL semifinal

Montreal leads series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

UFV athletes were honoured for their strength and perseverance during the pandemic. (UFV photo)
Fraser Valley athletes recognized in year without sports

UFV Cascades athletes honoured for strength shown during the pandemic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Honour our fathers’ with COVID-19 vaccine protection, B.C. urges

109 new cases Friday, 75 per cent of 12 and up immunized

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Trutch Avenue in Chilliwack to be renamed to remove racist taint

New name to have Indigenous significance as Chilliwack takes new step toward reconciliation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a joint news conference following the EU-Canada Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Trudeau says Canada is on track now to have 68 million doses delivered by the end of July, which is more than enough to fully vaccinate all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine deliveries enough to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians by end of July

Three in four eligible Canadians now have their first dose, nearly one in five fully vaccinated.

Most Read