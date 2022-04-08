A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Visually-impaired 69-year-old punched in Vancouver crosswalk

Police seeking witnesses in unprovoked March 31 assault

A visually-impaired 69-year-old man was crossing a Vancouver crosswalk in a high-visibility jacket, using his cane when a stranger suddenly approached him and punched him in the stomach March 31.

The Vancouver Police Department says the attack happened at the intersection of Thurlow and Alberni streets around 11 a.m. The stranger fled the area immediately, but the department says it has since been able to identify a suspect.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, but it appears the victim had no prior interaction with the suspect before the assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.

Now, the department is asking for witnesses of the assault to come forward so it can solidify evidence and recommend charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

READ ALSO: Vancouver police arrest suspect of random assault on young woman

READ ALSO: Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultDisabilityVancouverVancouver Police

Previous story
Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi
Next story
No bail for husband accused in Langley woman’s death

Just Posted

The CEED Centre has received a provincial multiculturalism grant. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge groups receive multiculturalism grants

Gina Armstrong and her sister Victoria Vancek are raising money for the Maple Ridge Museum by selling their photographs. (Gina Armstrong/Special to The News)
Photographic fundraiser for Maple Ridge Museum

Map showing the logistics park site, which is subject to change. (CP Rail/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows critical of CP’s environmental evaluation

There are pieces of furniture along with clothes and other discarded items near a local homeless camp. A local resident offers suggestions that would help people who are homeless and the broader community. (Neil Corbett/The News)
LETTER: Litter in Maple Ridge ravine points to bigger issues in homelessness debate