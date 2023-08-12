Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions at the upcoming Truth and Reconciliation event that will take place in Memorial Peace Park on Sept. 30. (The News files)

Volunteers needed for upcoming Truth and Reconciliation event in Maple Ridge

The Sept. 30 event has numerous volunteer shifts between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Even though the event is still a month and a half away, PLEA Community Services has already started recruiting volunteers for the upcoming Truth and Reconciliation event in Maple Ridge.

This annual event is set to once again take place in Memorial Peace Park on Sept. 30 and will feature many local dignitaries as well as Indigenous speakers and performers.

In order to make this day a success, PLEA Community Services and the Fraser River Indigenous Society rely heavily on volunteers.

The organizations are currently looking for people interested in volunteering across a variety of roles including set up, take down, waste and recycle collecting, food distribution, support for elders, support for activity and resource tents, and stage runners.

Depending on physical capabilities and time availability, certain positions may work better for some volunteers, with earlier shifts starting at 8 a.m. and others only going from 2 to 4 p.m. But regardless of what role someone is slotted into, all volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

Anyone wanting to be a volunteer for the Truth and Reconciliation event on Saturday, Sept. 30, should send their full name, phone number, and volunteer positions of interest to uwijeratne@plea.bc.ca.

