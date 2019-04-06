Vote for your favourite photo in city contest

Top 10 finalists chosen in #YourMapleRidge photography contest

The public can vote now for their favourite photos in the City of Maple Ridge’s online photo contest.

The deadline for entries has passed, and now the public can pick their favourite photos from 10 finalists on the city Facebook or Instagram pages.

The contest was themed #YourMapleRidge and includes animals, nature and landscapes depicting a unique perspective of Maple Ridge.

Voting on the 10 finalists began on Wednesday, and will run until April 19.

All of the top 10 entrants receive a prize back, and the grand prize winner will also get $200 in gift cards to local businesses.

Previous story
Trudeau lauds responders, community a year after bus crash
Next story
Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

Just Posted

Vote for your favourite photo in city contest

Top 10 finalists chosen in #YourMapleRidge photography contest

New executive director for Haney Farmer’s Market

Market will be back in Memorial Peace Park in May

Citizen’s Ink: No place for partisan politics in investigating alleged wrongdoing

Integrity not just a fancy outfit for public appearances.

Coroner’s map lets public investigate old mysteries

Four cases of interest in Maple Ridge on interactive map

Travelling the Lougheed Highway to Maple Ridge in 1966

Transportation Ministry film offers a nostalgic road trip

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Rain and thunderstorm in the forecast

Sunny weather returns on Monday in Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Most Read