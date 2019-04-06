Vote for your favourite photo in city contest

The public can vote now for their favourite photos in the City of Maple Ridge’s online photo contest.

The deadline for entries has passed, and now the public can pick their favourite photos from 10 finalists on the city Facebook or Instagram pages.

The contest was themed #YourMapleRidge and includes animals, nature and landscapes depicting a unique perspective of Maple Ridge.

Voting on the 10 finalists began on Wednesday, and will run until April 19.

All of the top 10 entrants receive a prize back, and the grand prize winner will also get $200 in gift cards to local businesses.